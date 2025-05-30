OTTAWA, ON, May 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, convened the Incident Response Group with ministers and senior officials to address the escalating 2025 wildfire situation affecting many parts of the country, particularly Western Canada.

The group was briefed on the government's support to affected communities, including the mobilization of Canadian Armed Forces personnel to support air evacuations in Manitoba, notably in the community of the Mathias Colomb Cree Nation. The scale and complexity of these air evacuations cannot be overstated – and neither can the unwavering dedication of the teams executing them.

The Prime Minister has been in close contact with the Premiers of Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Various arms of the federal government are working with premiers and the Canadian Armed Forces. All orders of government are engaged, including with Indigenous leadership.

Prime Minister Carney shared that the government will partner with the Canadian Red Cross to match donations and will work with provincial partners to provide essential services, such as temporary lodging, clothing, and food, to those impacted.

The Prime Minister emphasized emergency management support to all those affected, including First Nations communities. He also expressed gratitude to first responders, Canadian Armed Forces members, and local officials on the ground.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the government stands ready to mobilize additional federal support wherever needed and in all aspects.

