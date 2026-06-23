READOUT - Minister LeBlanc meets with business leaders in Fort McMurray

FORT MCMURRAY, AB, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, began his visit to Alberta in Fort McMurray, where he met with senior executives from Suncor Energy and with trade and industry leaders at the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce.

For more than a century, Alberta's business leaders have built this country. In an increasingly uncertain world, the Minister underscored that it is more important than ever that we work together. While Canada is building big again, Albertans have an important role to play to ensure that we build a stronger Canadian economy, and Alberta economy, for all.

Suncor Energy is a proud Canadian company headquartered in Alberta. Up to 65% of its oil production is refined in Canada, and it is one of the largest Canadian retailers of petroleum. The Minister visited the company's Base Plant, the first commercial plant to develop the Athabasca oil sands. During the visit, the Minister had the opportunity to see the company's two new cogeneration units, which have significantly reduced the facility's emissions while providing power to the grid. He also discussed with Suncor's senior leadership how the government can work with Alberta's energy sector to support its continued growth. The Minister reaffirmed Canada's commitment to the recently announced implementation agreement for the Canada-Alberta Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), which will unlock Alberta's vast natural resources and solidify Canada's position as a world leader in clean and conventional energy.

The Minister acknowledged the importance of the new West Coast Oil pipeline to transport low-emission Alberta bitumen, increase access to Asian markets, and bolster Canada's independence and prosperity. He also noted Alberta's commitment to partner with Canada to lower emissions through support for the Pathways Project, the largest carbon capture, utilization, and storage project in the world.

The Minister continued his discussions in Fort McMurray with trade and industry leaders at the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce. During his fireside chat with the Chamber's President, Dianna De Sousa, the Minister touched on the landmark Canada-Alberta MOU and noted the important role that the Major Projects Office (MPO) is playing to help coordinate and streamline federal processes and get major infrastructure projects built. He also applauded the leadership of Alberta businesses advocating for freer movement of goods, services, and labour across the country to create a more unified domestic market. The Minister also discussed the review of the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA), highlighting the importance of strengthening Canada-U.S. trade ties and reinforcing North American competitiveness.

The Minister thanked the Fort McMurray Chamber of Commerce for its leadership and support, reiterating the importance of a Team Canada approach in building one Canadian economy.

Stay Connected

https://www.canada.ca/en/intergovernmental-affairs.html

SOURCE President of the King’s Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs and One Canadian Economy

For more information (media only), please contact: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Director of Communications, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Media Relations: Privy Council Office, 613-957-5420, [email protected]