REACTINE® and Tree Canada collaborate to improve the lives of Canadians

The collaboration between the allergy brand and tree planting non-profit aims to help counteract climate change

TORONTO, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Johnson & Johnson Inc., makers of REACTINE®, today announced a strategic partnership with Tree Canada to help combat climate change and the potential to create a shorter allergy season. As part of this collaboration, REACTINE® is sponsoring a portion of Tree Canada's National Greening Program, where more than 800,000 trees will be planted across Canada this year.

Studies have revealed that climate change has been linked to a longer allergy season, affecting Canadians who experience seasonal allergies.1 Reforestation and tree planting can help counteract climate change by capturing carbon, the excess of which can increase the Greenhouse Effect, a contributor to climate change.2,3

"This new collaboration with Tree Canada is one step in advancing our company's pledge to tackle environmental and human health challenges, through our Healthy Lives Mission," says Cory Price, Managing Director, Johnson & Johnson Inc. (Consumer Health Canada).4 "Like Tree Canada, we are committed to taking action by finding innovative solutions that will ultimately improve and protect the health of Canadian consumers, communities and our planet."

REACTINE® will be working with Tree Canada to support the planting of more than 5,800 seedlings across the country as part of Tree Canada's National Greening Program. The sponsorship will also go towards 'Treemendous Communities,' one of Tree Canada's community tree grant programs, to help a local organization identify better methods for planting mini urban forests.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with REACTINE®," says Michael Petryk, director of operations, Tree Canada. "Trees have a positive impact on communities by reducing air pollution and providing oxygen. This collaboration will support our work to plant trees across the country to help grow better places to live."

To encourage Canadians to connect with nature and spend time outdoors, REACTINE® is running a contest from May 16 (10:00 am EST) – June 13, 2022 (11:59 pm EST). Canadians can enter by posting a photo of themselves on Instagram outside and among trees, using the hashtag #ReactineRootsForRelief. The winner will be selected by random draw and will win a camping trip in their home province and will see 500 trees planted in their region as part of Tree Canada's National Greening Program. To learn more, visit reactine.ca.

About REACTINE®

REACTINE® works fast and lasts providing 24-hour relief of symptoms such as: itchy eyes, watery eyes, runny nose, sneezing, nasal congestion, itchy nose, itchy throat, allergic skin itch and hives. REACTINE® is owned by Toronto, ON-based, McNeil Consumer Healthcare, division of Johnson & Johnson Inc.

For more information on REACTINE® products, please visit Reactine.ca or www.Facebook.com/ReactineCA .

About the Consumer Health business of Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, we are driven to improve the personal health of people everywhere. Our differentiated portfolio of iconic brands, including Tylenol®, Neutrogena®, Aveeno®, Listerine®, OGX®, and Johnson's®, delivers life-enhancing, first-to-market innovation. By combining the power of science with meaningful human insights and digital-first thinking, we help more than 1.2 billion people live healthier lives every day, from their very first day.

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding development of consumer health dermatological products. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. and/or Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays, internally or within the supply chain; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 2, 2022, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Neither Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. nor Johnson & Johnson undertakes to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

