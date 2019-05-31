Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy launches in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, May 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home, yet every day, vulnerable Canadians are at risk of or experience homelessness. The Government of Canada is taking action to help those in need and make a real impact to prevent and reduce homelessness across Canada.

Today, Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre and Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, highlighted the recently launched Reaching Home: Canada's Homelessness Strategy.

On April 1, 2019, Reaching Home replaced the Homelessness Partnering Strategy. Reaching Home supports communities' efforts to prevent and reduce homelessness in Canada and supports the goals of the National Housing Strategy, including a 50% reduction in chronic homelessness nationally by 2027–2028.

Through Reaching Home, the Government of Canada will continue to reinforce the community-based approach to addressing homelessness by delivering funding directly to municipalities and local service providers. Almost $50 million has been allocated to the Designated Community of Winnipeg over the next five years under the program.

The Government will continue to work with communities to develop and deliver data-driven systems with clear outcomes. This new outcomes-based approach along with the removal of Housing First investment targets keeps decision making at the local level and gives communities greater flexibility to address local priorities and achieve results for the most vulnerable within their communities.

Communities will also have three years to introduce a coordinated access system to prioritize individuals most in need of housing and support services. The Government is committed to supporting communities through this transformation by providing the necessary tools, as well as training and technical assistance they need to develop and deliver coordinated access.

A transition period is in place to ensure service continuity as communities implement the new elements of Reaching Home.

"When one person is forced to live on the streets, we're all diminished. Homelessness is a reality for too many Canadians and a challenge for every Canadian community. Through Reaching Home we're working with other levels of government, NGOs, Indigenous partners and communities across Canada to provide more stable housing to people experiencing homelessness and increasing support for vulnerable groups. This is only the beginning and one of many changes that will make a real impact on the lives of vulnerable Canadians. By working together, we can reduce chronic homelessness in our communities by 50% by 2027–2028."

– The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

"There is hope for the most vulnerable in Winnipeg. I'm proud our city has already taken significant steps in preventing and reducing homelessness in local communities. As a community, we understand that we must go beyond simply meeting individuals' basic needs to ensure they are supported in their recovery and well-being. Everyone deserves a fair chance to succeed in Canada."

–Robert-Falcon Ouellette, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg Centre



"I'm proud to be here today to celebrate the important work and role of End Homelessness Winnipeg. Through Reaching Home, organizations and communities are given the capacity to make decisions that will have a real impact on tackling homelessness in Canada. Every Canadian deserves a real and fair chance to succeed."

– Dan Vandal, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

"As the backbone organization implementing Winnipeg's Ten Year Plan to End Homelessness, End Homelessness Winnipeg is uniquely positioned and excited for the role of Community Entity under Reaching Home. The directives of Reaching Home align with the pillars of our local plan, marking a clear path forward to reduce and end homelessness in our community."

– Lucille Bruce, CEO, End Homelessness Winnipeg Inc.



The Government of Canada has committed a total investment of $2.2 billion over 10 years to tackle homelessness. By 2021–22, this will double annual investments compared to 2015–16.



has committed a total investment of over 10 years to tackle homelessness. By 2021–22, this will double annual investments compared to 2015–16. Reaching Home will expand the program's reach by adding up to six new Designated Communities through an open and transparent process, which was launched in February 2019 .

. The Surplus Federal Real Property for Homelessness Initiative, a funding stream of the Homelessness Partnering Strategy, sunset on March 31, 2019 , and has been replaced by the Federal Lands Initiative, led by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

