Reach Global Marketing Expands Their Portfolio with Two New Canadian Lifestyle Clients

"In early 2020, our vision was to grow the business and challenge ourselves to bring brands together in unique ways." says Charmaine Singh, President & CEO of Reach Global Marketing . "Over the past few months, we've been working towards expanding our lifestyle division and supporting brands to achieve their business goals during challenging times. When many agencies went dark during crisis, we stayed true to our vision and remained on track."

In less than 4 years, LUS Brands – a Canadian-owned curly-hair styling company – achieved close to $70MM CAD in total revenues. Their mission is to encourage curly-haired customers to genuinely love and accept themselves. Their 3-step system is free of sulfates, parabens, silicones and more to transform waves, curls and coils. LUS has shipped over 2 million bottles of their innovative products to over 500,000 customers all over the world. Recently, the brand was recently acknowledged by Canadian Business Magazine and Maclean's as one of "Canada's Fastest-Growing Companies" and a 2020 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards Finalist.

Expanding across Canada in its sophomore year, Total Mom Pitch is an initiative designed to connect real moms with valuable opportunities.

"It's been an absolutely pleasure working with the Reach team," says Anna Sinclair, Founder & CEO of Canada's Total Mom Pitch. "In the first 30 days, they turned around the most amazing media coverage that perfectly aligned with our mission to spread positive messages and empower women across the country"

The pitch competition – sponsored by Scotiabank Women's Initiative and Visa Canada "She's Next" – allows moms across Canada who own a small business the chance to win $30,000 in cash and business services including mentorship from A-list coaches and entrepreneurs. Deadline for applications closes on November 12, 2020.

"We're known for delivering results and creating economic impact not only in good times, but also in a crisis." continues Singh. "We are excited to bring brands to life whether it be unique products, services, and experiences."

Reach Global's head office is located in Toronto, with additional offices located in Montreal & Vancouver. Company experience with world-class brands includes NYC & Company, Visage Clinic & Medical Spa, Arizona Office of Tourism, Italian National Tourist Board, Visit Las Vegas, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Choose Chicago, Philippines Department of Tourism & Bermuda Tourism Authority.

About Reach Global Marketing Ltd.

Reach Global Marketing is a full-service marketing agency providing in-market intelligence, customized strategies, and impactful execution with a boutique service ethic. Located out of Toronto, Vancouver, and Montreal, the team is comprised of multi-disciplinary experts with a variety of backgrounds, knowledge, and experience including tourism, hospitality, corporate, government, non-profit, lifestyle, beauty, and more in marketing, communications, sales, event management, promotions, activations, and social and digital media. To learn more, please visit reachglobal.ca.

