RE Royalties COO, Peter Leighton, Wins Canada's 2020 Clean50 Award for Advancing Sustainability and Clean Capitalism

VANCOUVER, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - RE Royalties Ltd. (TSX.V: RE) is pleased to announce that Peter Leighton, Chief Operating Officer, has been named to Canada's 2020 Clean50 for his commitment to advancing the causes of sustainability and clean capitalism in Canada.

The awards ceremony was held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, at the Clean50 Summit 9.0, where over 120 past and new honorees gathered to discuss sustainability challenges facing Canada.

"Peter Leighton was chosen after rigourous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among just 50 Honourees selected from an initial pool of approximately 750 very well qualified nominees from across Canada," says Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group.

"These individuals are rarely waiting for regulations to drive sustainability forward – but are leading by example and strategically harnessing sustainability as a force for innovation within their organizations. The individuals we chose for the Clean50 this year are true leaders, and should be an inspiration for all Canadians. "

Peter was specifically recognized for co-founding the first publicly traded royalty financing company focused on growing the amount of renewable energy generated on a global basis. He has helped build the company that owns a portfolio of 63 royalties from solar, wind and hydro projects in Canada, the USA and the EU. The projects remove 255,000 tonnes of carbon annually from the electricity grid, and provide clean electricity to 113,000 homes globally. RE Royalties innovative financing solution allows their clients to build more renewable energy generation while offering investors the opportunity to contribute to growing the green economy.

Canada's Clean50 Awards are announced annually by Delta Management Group and the Clean50 organization to recognize those 50 individuals or small teams, from 16 different categories, who have done the most to advance the causes of sustainability and clean capitalism in Canada.

To receive a Clean50 award is truly indicative of Peter's leadership, both within the organization and within the category in which Peter was named; Angels: Investors & Eco System Support.

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties acquires revenue-based royalties from renewable energy generation facilities by providing a non-dilutive financing solution to privately-held and publicly-traded renewable energy generation and development companies. The Company currently owns royalties on solar, wind and hydro projects in Canada, Europe and the United States. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus. For further details on RE Royalties, please visit www.reroyalties.com or contact us at (778) 374‐2000 or send us an email at info@reroyalties.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

About Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50:

Leading sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group in 2011 founded, and remains the steward of the Canada's Clean50 awards. The awards were created to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders from every sector of Canadian endeavor, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep human caused climate impacts below 1.5 degrees. Ancillary awards also recognize 10 Emerging Leaders and the Top 20 Sustainability Projects of the year.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

