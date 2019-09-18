RE/MAX launches #HomeGoals - a reality web series depicting Canadian Millennials' home-buying decisions

The series – hosted by YouTuber and social media personality Ashley Bloomfield – is scheduled to launch in October 2019 on RE/MAX Canada's YouTube channel and will be promoted via Instagram .

"#HomeGoals is intended for Millennials, who have finally inherited the long-anticipated purchasing power that was previously held by Boomers," says Melissa Clemance, Director of PR & Communications at RE/MAX of Ontario-Atlantic Region. "We understand that in order to reach this younger home-buying demographic, we have to address the reality of present-day home ownership, which often includes compromise."

Each episode focuses on the home-buying journey, as the featured buyers consider liveability factors and weigh them against other variables, such as price. "Liveability" is the satisfaction a homeowner gets within the context of a neighbourhood (such as proximity to public transit and schools) in addition to the home's features (such as layout or number of bathrooms).

In true reality show fashion, each homebuyer takes a home tour with host Bloomfield, to explore the rooms, amenities, finishes and the neighbourhood. Each episode concludes with participants determining what factors are most important to them, and whether or not they'd consider moving forward with the purchase.

"We really see #HomeGoals as an educational endeavour that is being presented in an entertaining and relatable way," says Elaine Langhout, Director, Regional Advertising, RE/MAX of Western Canada. "We know Millennials are spending more time online researching home purchases, which is why we chose to host the series on YouTube – the second-largest Canadian search engine – complemented by the powerful visual storytelling of Instagram."

In fact, YouTube is the number one media platform among adults between the ages of 18 and 37, who spend an average of 8.1 hours watching content on the platform weekly. Instagram is also used by 37 per cent of Canadians, many of whom fall within the 18-to-37 age range. IGTV was also chosen to host full episodes due to its improved discoverability, since being made available within the traditional Instagram feed.

#HomeGoals by RE/MAX depicts the inevitable compromises and choices that real Canadians face when buying a home. The participants featured in the five-episode series discuss their decisions in the context of the neighbourhood, their budgetary constraints and their liveability goals.

The trailer is available right now: https://youtu.be/WDVH24hfSW4

#HomeGoals launches October 2,2019. Subscribe to the RE/MAX Canada YouTube channel to watch episodes.

About RE/MAX INTEGRA and RE/MAX of Ontario-Atlantic Canada

RE/MAX INTEGRA, founded in 1980, is a privately held company by Canadian entrepreneurs. With regional headquarters in Mississauga, Boston, Minneapolis, Indianapolis, Zug and Vienna, RE/MAX INTEGRA represents nearly one-third of all RE/MAX Sales Associates worldwide, now numbering more than 42,000. The company was founded on the premise of providing outstanding service and support both at the regional level and to the end consumer. The Ontario-Atlantic Canada region has 11,000 quality Associates. The US regions — New England and the Midwest (including Minnesota, Wisconsin and Indiana) – have 2,800 and 4,200 Associates respectively. The European region leads with more than 16,000 Associates. For more information, visit remaxintegra.com and remax.ca

About the RE/MAX Network

RE/MAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Over 125,000 agents provide RE/MAX a global reach of more than 110 countries and territories. RE/MAX is Canada's leading real estate organization with more than 20,000 Sales Associates and over 900 independently-owned and operated offices nationwide. RE/MAX, LLC, one of the world's leading franchisors of real estate brokerage services, is a subsidiary of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: RMAX). With a passion for the communities in which its agents live and work, RE/MAX is proud to have raised millions of dollars for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® and other charities. For more information about RE/MAX, to search home listings or find an agent in your community, please visit www.remax.ca.

