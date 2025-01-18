ST. CATHARINES, ON, Jan. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - In a move that represents a significant milestone in the evolution of RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty, the company is proud to announce its official partnership with the RE/MAX Hallmark family. This alignment unites Hendriks Team Realty, led by Broker of Record Jerry Hendriks, with the largest RE/MAX brokerage in the world, with over 2,000 agents.

A Legacy of Excellence

RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty Joins the RE/MAX Hallmark Family (CNW Group/RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty)

Jerry Hendriks brings over 35 years of experience to this new chapter, having built a reputation for delivering outstanding results and service in the Niagara and Hamilton regions. From earning accolades such as "Agent and Rookie of the Year" in his very first year in real estate, to receiving the prestigious RE/MAX Circle of Legends Award, Hendriks' leadership has always been about putting clients first and upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

With a legacy of guiding over 3,000 families and individuals through their real estate journeys, the Hendriks Team has cemented itself as a trusted name in the industry. The new partnership with RE/MAX Hallmark is expected to amplify these efforts, enabling the team to elevate its service offerings further and continue to uphold its core values.

What This Partnership Means for Clients

Joining the RE/MAX Hallmark group of companies enhances the Hendriks Team's ability to:

Access advanced marketing systems and tools.

Collaborate with over 2,000 agents within the Hallmark network.

Deliver greater value and support to clients through innovative solutions.

"I'm excited for our team to join the RE/MAX Hallmark family and expand on the wonderful relationships we've enjoyed with so many amazing Hallmark agents over the years," shared Jerry Hendriks. "We respect and appreciate the strong, forward-thinking leadership that Hallmark provides to their agents. The marketing systems and synergies that we have with Hallmark resonate so well for the benefit of our clients."

Looking Ahead to 2025

With this new partnership, the Hendriks Team is setting its sights on helping over 250 more families find their dream homes in 2025. This ambitious goal reflects the team's unwavering commitment to providing top-tier real estate services while maintaining their client-centric approach.

A Message of Gratitude

The Hendriks Team extends heartfelt thanks to its valued clients, whose trust and support have been the cornerstone of their success. They also express appreciation for their new colleagues within the RE/MAX Hallmark network, whose collaboration promises an exciting future for all.

About RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty

RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty, based in St. Catharines, Ontario, has been a leading name in real estate in the Niagara and Hamilton regions. Known for their motto, "Let's have some fun and get it done!" the team's focus remains on delivering results with professionalism, integrity, and a client-first approach.

About RE/MAX Hallmark

RE/MAX Hallmark is the world's largest RE/MAX brokerage, renowned for its forward-thinking leadership, expansive network of over 2,000 agents, and commitment to delivering exceptional service across multiple regions.

For more information, please contact:

RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty

145 King Street

St. Catharines, ON L2R 3J2

Phone: 289-723-2132

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.niagarahomes.com

SOURCE RE/MAX Hendriks Team Realty