RE/MAX Canada parts ways with Little Oak Realty

TORONTO and KELOWNA, BC, May 15, 2023 /CNW/ -- RE/MAX Canada has announced that it has severed its ties with Little Oak Realty, which has been operating under the RE/MAX brand since 1992 and serving the Lower Mainland area of BC.

"Due to a difference of vision for the future of the Little Oak offices in the Fraser Valley, we made the decision not to continue our long-standing relationship," says Elton Ash, Executive Vice President of RE/MAX Canada. "While this wasn't an easy decision, it was a necessary one in order to ensure continuity for the RE/MAX brand."

A large number of Little Oak sales associates have opted to remain with RE/MAX, and will be transferring to existing RE/MAX offices within the region.

Ash adds, "We wish Little Oak Realty luck on its path forward, while RE/MAX broker owners and agents continue to deliver unparalleled service to homebuyers and sellers across the Lower Mainland."

