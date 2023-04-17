MONTRÉAL, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal is proud to launch five new art installations, sensory experiences and fun activities in downtown Montréal. As part of the "I love working downtown" initiative and supported by the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie, they aim to promote the appeal of downtown as a place for work and business meetings.

Since March 2021, the Chamber has been rolling out concrete actions to increase traffic downtown and mobilize the stakeholders who help make it such a vibrant place. It's in this spirit that five new projects from the ré·CRÉATIONMTL program are being installed in the area's private and semi-private spaces. They entice colleagues, friends and partners to enjoy time together during a break in their workday. These new installations are joining nine previously unveiled projects, including the multimedia project DANS LE FLEUVE as well as two permanent installations: the Ring, at the entrance to Esplanade PVM at Place Ville Marie, and the Generations of Greatness mural, outside the Bell Centre.

"Downtown Montréal is a true playground for culture, arts, entertainment, food and architecture. The revitalization of the area hinges on these industries that make us so proud. With this in mind, we want to create new synergies between art and business so workers and visitors alike can enjoy innovative and original projects. I would like to highlight the involvement of the private sector, which has opened its spaces to the installations of local creative businesses and artists, to the benefit of all," said Michel Leblanc, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal.

"The installations presented, at the crossroads of art and technology, showcase Montréal's unique creativity and innovation. I invite Quebecers and visitors from all over to take advantage of these facilities, which contribute to the attractiveness of the downtown area as a place to live, work and play," said Pierre Fitzgibbon, Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, Minister Responsible for Regional Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

"These projects give us the opportunity to display the originality and talent of our artists, while highlighting Quebec's technological know-how. They will certainly make our downtown an even more attractive and interactive space," added Karine Boivin Roy, MNA for Anjou-Louis-Riel and government assistant to the Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region.

ré · CRÉATION MTL projects – 2023 program

Project name Name of applicant Location Opening date La MUe de la Place Dupuis MU Place Dupuis Spring 2023 (permanent installation) Les fleurs sont partout: Le jardin du centre-ville Les Productions LNDMRK Inc. 770 Sherbrooke Street West (at the corner of Sherbrooke Street West and McGill College) Spring 2023 (permanent installation) Miroir Miroir Moment Factory Place Bonaventure From April 4 to June 16, 2023 Premonitions MASSIVart, Sid Lee Architecture, Nouveau Centre by Ivanhoé Cambridge, Nicolas Grenier and Jasmine Wang Galerie PVM at Place Ville Marie From April 27 to September 16, 2023 "Station d'été" workspaces Aire Commune Esplanade PVM at Place Ville Marie and other upcoming locations From March 28 to September 30, 2023 Previously unveiled–DANS LE FLEUVE Jobel Art for Earth and Rodeo FX 1250 René-Lévesque Boulevard (corridor between Bonaventure metro station and the building) From February 16 to August 14, 2023

The full program and more information on all 14 ré·CRÉATIONMTL creative projects are available on the Chamber's website.

About the "I love working downtown" initiative

"I love working downtown" is an initiative of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal carried out with support from the Ministère de l'Économie, de l'Innovation et de l'Énergie. Its objective is to accelerate the relaunch of downtown Montréal.

About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

With a network of over 8,000 members, the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal ("the Chamber") is active on three fronts: being the voice of the Montréal business community, delivering specialized services to businesses and their employees, and leading impact initiatives to strengthen the business environment. For 200 years, it has acted on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of its Acclr experts, the Chamber's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

SOURCE Chambre de commerce du Montréal métropolitain

