MONTRÉAL, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal and Tourisme Montreal invite media representatives to a press conference with Isabelle Dessureault, President and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, and Yves Lalumière, President and CEO of Tourism Montreal.

During this conference, Isabelle Dessureault and Yves Lalumière will present an update on the Maximum Blockage study.

They will be available to answer questions from the media.

Date: Location: Thursday, December 11, 2025 Esplanade Tranquille 1442 Rue Clark, Montréal, QC H2X 2R3



Time: From 8:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.



Registration: To register for the conference, please RSVP with Joanna Kanga, Strategist,

Media Relations and Digital Communications, by mail at [email protected] or by

phone at 438 464-0588. Please note that a period for reading embargoed

documents will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.







About the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal

With a network of 8,000 members, the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal (hereinafter, "the Chamber") is active on three fronts: it is the voice of the city's business community, delivers specialized services to businesses and their representatives and leads impact initiatives to strengthen the business ecosystem. For 200 years, it has been acting on issues that are decisive for the prosperity of the city's businesses. With the support of the Acclr experts, the Chamber's goal is to accelerate the creation and growth of businesses of all sizes, at home and around the world.

X: @chambremontreal

To continue the discussion: #ccmm

SOURCE Chambre de commerce du Montréal métropolitain

Source: Joanna Kanga, Strategist, Media Relations and Digital Communications, Tel.: 438 464-0588, [email protected]