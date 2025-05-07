rcs construction Named One of Canada's Best Managed Companies

National recognition reinforces rcs's commitment to operational excellence, client-first culture, and strong Atlantic roots

BEDFORD, NS, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - rcs construction is proud to announce it has been recognized as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies for 2025, joining an elite group of businesses that demonstrate exceptional leadership in strategy, capability, innovation, and culture.

This prestigious designation is awarded annually by Deloitte to Canadian companies that excel in business performance, sustained growth, and management excellence. For rcs construction, the recognition marks a major milestone in a nearly 30-year journey of building not only high-quality projects—but also strong communities, enduring partnerships, and a values-driven culture.

"We are honoured to be named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies," said Doug Doucet, President & CEO. "This recognition validates the hard work and integrity of our team and reflects our unwavering commitment to people—our clients, suppliers, employees, and community. At rcs, we're proud to build more than just structures—we build trust, relationships, and lasting impact."

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Bedford, Nova Scotia, rcs construction operates across all four Atlantic provinces with a focus on commercial, industrial, institutional, retail, hospitality, and multi-storey residential projects. Known for its core values of Accountability, Communication, and Teamwork, rcs is guided by a client-first philosophy that blends high-performance project delivery with deep local engagement.

The company's use of the Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS), its vertically integrated structure under the Doucet Developments group, and its investments in technology, training, and community initiatives were key differentiators in its Best Managed Companies application. The designation celebrates not only past achievements but the continued growth, adaptability, and leadership that rcs brings to the construction industry and Atlantic Canadian economy.

About rcs construction

rcs construction is one of Atlantic Canada's leading general contractors, delivering high-quality, client-focused projects across a wide range of sectors. With nearly three decades of experience, a values-based culture, and a strong regional presence, rcs specializes in customized construction solutions that prioritize collaboration, innovation, and community impact. In 2025, the company was named one of Canada's Best Managed Companies, reflecting its commitment to strategic excellence and long-term success. rcs is part of the Doucet Developments group of companies, offering fully integrated services from concept to keys. Learn more at www.rcsinc.ca or follow along on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

