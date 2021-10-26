rcs construction celebrates 25 years in business

HALIFAX, NS, Oct. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - rcs construction announced this month that they will be kicking off their 25th anniversary with a year of celebrations.

"We're really excited to be celebrating this milestone with our partners, customers and the community," said Doug Doucet, CEO. "rcs has positioned itself as a company focused on providing superior client service and project experience. Our core values of accountability, communication and teamwork are embedded in all facets of how rcs conducts business. Our Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS) holds us to a higher standard and enables us to deliver the best experience for our customers."

Established in 1996, rcs caught their first big break with Pete Luckett and the contract for building Pete's Frootique. rcs served a particular niche market, but has long since evolved along with the industry, and now offers a full suite of construction services across all sectors with ambitious goals for future expansion.

"Good things happen to those who do good things… so why not do good things?" says Doug. This is the exact philosophy that has inspired his team to not just work in the communities in which they do business, but also give back and be a part of the fabric of those communities.

rcs' leadership team are involved with various boards and actively donate to these as well as other organizations in Atlantic Canada. Doug is also currently serving as a Trustee, Frank H. Sobey Awards, helping to select and groom young future entrepreneurs – another avenue that allows Doug and rcs to give back to the community!

rcs has grown by 100% in just the last 5 years! Doug, along with his partners Chris Baldwin, Chief Financial Officer, and Andrew Doucet, Director of Construction NS, are confident in their plans to keep this momentum going.

As they plan for the future, they have defined four key pillars they consider crucial in maintaining success moving forward: mental wellness, diversification both in terms of business focus and recruitment and retention, digital platforms, and culture & engagement in the new digital era.

About rcs

Offices in Nova Scotia , New Brunswick and Newfoundland & Labrador.

, and & Labrador. Over 125 Employees.

Construction Manager, General Contractor and Design-Build Services.

Specialized in Commercial and retail, Hospitality, Multi-Storey, Institutional, Industrial sectors.

For further information: Media Contact : Andrew Doucet, Director of Construction NS, 902-430-2620, [email protected]