The marine operation was in response to public concerns about American fishing boats violating the Quarantine Act, the Customs Act and the Reopening of Ontario Act. Four charter fishing boats, registered in the United States, were observed operating on the Canadian side of the Detroit River. RCMP and Windsor Police Service patrol boats were able to intercept two of the boats while two fled back into United States waters. The fishing boats were escorted to a nearby port of entry and were subject to examination by Canada Border Services Agency officers. The Windsor Police Service issued violation tickets to ten individuals under the Reopening of Ontario Act for a total $8800. All ten individuals were identified as United States citizens and were subsequently served with a notice of Direction to Return to the USA by the CBSA under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act and the Quarantine Act.