OTTAWA, ON, May 3, 2023 /CNW/ - The RCMP's National Capital Region Traffic Services is seeking information from the public that may assist in the investigation of an incident that occurred on April 30, 2023, in which a man sustained serious injuries.

Shortly after 9 p.m., members of the NCR Traffic Services responded to Colonel By Drive, south of the Laurier overpass, after the RCMP received a report of a man laying on the roadway who had been badly injured. The man was transported to hospital for treatment, where he remains.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and police are seeking information from anyone who may have been in the area and who may have seen the man or observed how he was injured.

Information can be provided by calling 613-990-3366.

The National Capital Region Traffic Services holds the mandate to conduct traffic enforcement and investigate traffic-related complaints on all designated federal roadways in the NCR.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: RCMP National Media Relations, 613-843-5555, [email protected]