KITCHENER, ON, July 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Following an investigation by the RCMP Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, Rehab Dughmosh has been arrested on a warrant and attended a bail hearing by videoconference. During the hearing, Ms. Dughmosh agreed to the proposed conditions and was released on a release order. Out of concern for public safety, the RCMP has made an application for a Terrorism Peace Bond, pursuant to section 810.011 of the Criminal Code. Her next court appearance will be on July 27, 2023, in Toronto, ON.

On February 14, 2019, Rehab Dughmosh was convicted on a number of charges, including:

leaving Canada to participate in the activities of a terrorist group, namely Daesh (or ISIS), contrary to section 83.181 of the Criminal Code;

to participate in the activities of a terrorist group, namely Daesh (or ISIS), contrary to section 83.181 of the two counts of assault with a weapon and carrying a weapon for a dangerous purpose, all for the benefit of a terrorist group, contrary to section 83.2 of the Criminal Code.

The charges arose from Ms. Dughmosh's attempt to travel to Syria to join ISIS in April, 2016, as well as an incident in June of 2017 where she used a knife and a golf club to assault people at a Canadian Tire store in Scarborough, Ontario. Ms. Dughmosh was sentenced to 7 years in prison with credit for time served.

The RCMP works in partnership with the local police of jurisdiction to enforce any conditions imposed by a Terrorism Peace Bond.

"The RCMP is committed to keeping Canadians safe from national security threats. This objective is achieved through the dedication of our members and the collaboration with partners such as the Ontario Provincial Police, the Toronto Police Service, and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada."

- Supt. James Parr, Assistant Criminal Operations Officer, GTA/SW INSET

The RCMP encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report any information on terrorism or related suspicious activity to the National Security Information Network (1-800-420-5805) or to their local police detachment. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, please call 911.

