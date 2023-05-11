RCMP officers to begin field testing Body-worn cameras in Nova Scotia, Nunavut and Alberta

OTTAWA, ON, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - As part of on-going efforts to be transparent and accountable to the communities we serve, the RCMP will start field testing body-worn cameras in three different areas of the country.

In the coming days, body-worn cameras will be worn by frontline RCMP officers at select detachments in Nova Scotia, Nunavut and Alberta. Audio and video captured on body-worn cameras will be uploaded and maintained on a secure digital evidence management system (DEMS).

This field test represents the final stage of the procurement process and will be used to inform roll out to RCMP detachments across the country. Should the contractor demonstrate the ability to meet all contractual requirements during this field test, they will be confirmed as the provider of body-worn cameras and the digital evidence management system for the RCMP.

Following the field test, national roll-out will proceed in a phased approach and is expected to take 12 to 18 months. Once complete, body-worn cameras and the DEMS will become the national standard for general duty frontline RCMP officers.

Body-worn cameras can help increase trust between police and the communities they serve because the video evidence collected will provide an independent, unbiased, and objective way to capture interactions between the community and police officers.

Canadians are rightfully demanding more accountability from the RCMP and it is critically important for Canadians to feel protected by the police. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is committed to taking the necessary steps to enhance trust between the RCMP and the communities it serves. The rollout of body-worn cameras to RCMP officers is one more step towards building a more modern and accountable RCMP.

- Mike Duheme - Commissioner

Transparency and accountability are essential to maintaining Canadians' confidence in law enforcement. This step towards the adoption of body worn cameras by the RCMP will help it foster trust with the communities it serves. Our government will continue to deliver the RCMP reform that Canadians expect

- The Honourable Marco Mendicino – Minister of Public Safety

Quick facts:

Approximately 300 cameras will be deployed during field tests.

Cameras will be personal issue to RCMP officers assigned to wear them.

