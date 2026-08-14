RCMP Musical Ride Performance Cancellation

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is announcing the cancellation of the Armstrong Musical Ride performances on August 15 and 16 due to the ongoing wildfire situation across British Columbia. The decision was made out of an abundance of caution, with the safety and well-being of our horses, riders and the communities where we perform as our top priority.

The RCMP recognizes the significant impact the wildfires are having on communities across the province, including those responding to and supporting wildfire efforts. We understand the disappointment this cancellation may cause and appreciate the public's understanding as communities continue to navigate the current circumstances.

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Our thoughts are with everyone affected by the wildfires, including residents, first responders, emergency personnel and all those working to protect communities across British Columbia. We will continue to monitor conditions closely and reassess each remaining stop of the tour as circumstances evolve, including Williams Lake, Barriere, Osoyoos, Merritt, Chilliwack and Langley.

Sébastien Brillon, Superintendent OIC Musical Ride & Heritage Branch

For the latest information on the RCMP Musical Ride and any additional performance changes, please follow the RCMP's official social media channels and website.

Associated links|

Musical Ride tour schedule

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

Contacts: RCMP Media Relations, [email protected], (613) 843-5999