MILTON, ON, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, regular members, civilian members and public service employees of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) O Division, were recognized for their years of exemplary service and continued dedication to Canadians.

The recipients of the Long Service Award are employees who have performed their duties in a manner which is truly "above and beyond." Their actions bring credit to themselves and are in keeping with the highest traditions of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The award is presented in recognition of all those occasions where the recipient had to display courage, tenacity, patience and good judgement and honour all those actions that make up a long career of exemplary service and good conduct.

In addition to the Long Service Awards, the following employees were presented with distinctive honours:

On behalf of the Most Venerable Order of the Hospital of St. John of Jerusalem Priory of Canada, (St. John Ambulance) a Life Saving Award to Corporal Michael Duke.

Sergeant Major Robert Akin, was awarded a Commanding Officer's Commendation for Outstanding Service.

Constable Steffan Manuel, received a Commanding Officer's Commendation for Bravery.

"We are often caught up in our day-to-day lives without realizing how much we do, and the positive impact it has on the communities we serve," A/Commr Jodie Boudreau commented. "Whether in the work that our employees are doing for the RCMP or the volunteer activities that they do outside of the RCMP, our commitment to our communities is a testament to the values that we hold and to our unwavering service to Canadians for 150 years."

Quick Facts

Originally created by King George V in 1934, the RCMP Long Service Medal is awarded to Regular Members of irreproachable character who have reached milestones in their number of service years.

The Long Service Medal is the oldest continually awarded honour within the Canadian honours system, and the first created specifically for Canadian service within Canada .

. The first presentation of the Long Service Medal was held in Ottawa in March 1935 , in the Cartier Drill Hall.

in , in the Cartier Drill Hall. In 1981, the program was expanded to include Civilian Members and again in 2002 to include Public Service Employees.

Regular Members, Civilian Members and Public Service Employees are recognized at the milestone of 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years of service.

Group photo of the recipients of the RCMP Long Service Awards and distinctive Commendations that were presented in Milton, Ontario on January 31, 2023.

