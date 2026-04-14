MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Federal Policing – Central Region has charged a resident of Caledon, Ontario after the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) detected and seized multiple fraudulent passports at Toronto Pearson International Airport commercial operations.

The investigation began after a CBSA Border Services Officer referred a 1,600 kg shipment arriving from Nigeria for examination. During the examination, CBSA officers located seven fraudulent documents concealed inside sandals. These were five fraudulent passports from the Republic of the Gambia and two from South Africa. All seven fraudulent passports contained the same picture of a male with different names and inconsistent biographical details throughout.

The CBSA arrested the subject and seized the forged documents and additional materials related to the alleged offence. The CBSA then referred the subject to the RCMP's Toronto Airport Detachment Border Integrity Unit which then took over the investigation and charged Nnenna Oketa (44) of Caledon, Ontario, with:

Did knowingly possess a forged passport, contrary to section 57(3) of the Criminal Code.

These charges have not yet been tested in court.

Caption: Fraudulent passports seized by the CBSA.

Quotes

"This investigation underscores the critical role of inter–agency cooperation in safeguarding Canada's borders. Working closely with our partners at the Canada Border Services Agency allows us to protect Canadians from the risks posed by fraudulent identification documents."

- Inspector John McMath, Officer in Charge, Toronto Airport Detachment

"This seizure and resulting arrest demonstrate how CBSA officers play a critical role in stopping fraudulent activities that threaten Canada's safety and security. Through continued vigilance and partnership with the RCMP, we are committed to bringing to justice those who attempt to exploit our border."

- Lisa Janes, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Greater Toronto Area Region

Quick facts

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system .

The CBSA's Intelligence Section plays a key role in the identification of border-related risks and in protecting the safety and security of Canadians.

For the latest contraband statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity , please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Associated links

X: @RCMPONT

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Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

Website: RCMP in Ontario

Follow us on "X" (@CanBorder), Instagram, join us on Facebook or visit our YouTube channel.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: RCMP Central Region (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]; Canada Border Services Agency, Media Relations, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945