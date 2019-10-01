RCMP is hoping for a banner year for the "Toys for the North" Christmas Drive

The RCMP has participated in the Toys for the North Christmas drive since 2010 in partnership with the Canadian Toy Association and Thomson Terminals transportation.

It takes a lot of people to make Toys for the North a success; in addition to our partner companies we are grateful for all of the corporate donations and those from private businesses and the caring public, who through their generosity, help to put smiles on the faces of children.

We are also grateful to the hundreds of volunteers who sort toys, gift wrap, provide transportation, coordinate and distribute the toys. We wish to thank the Royal Canadian Air Force and volunteers from North Star Air, Gardewine, RCMP Veterans' Association, RCMP Detachments employees and policing partners for all that you do to bring Toys to the North.

To date we have made the holidays a little brighter by distributing over $542,000 worth of toys to children in Northern parts of Newfoundland, Labrador, Manitoba, Nunavut and Ontario. This year's toy delivery will take place in Northern communities located in Newfoundland/Labrador and Ontario.

In addition to the corporate donations, each year RCMP employees across the GTA and surrounding detachments get involved by making toy donations. We welcome the public if they would like to contribute by dropping off a new unwrapped toy to one of our four GTA detachments in Newmarket, Milton and Toronto Airport Detachment or at our Hamilton-Niagara Regional Detachment in Stoney Creek. Donation boxes will be available at the four offices, Monday to Friday, between October 1, 2019 and November 12, 2019, 9:00 am – 3:30 pm.

"The RCMP is in a unique position in that because we are a National police service we have employees and partners across the entire country." says RCMP Corporal Robert Buller, National coordinator 2019 Toys for the North. "With the exception of police work, I can't think of a better way to leverage those connections than to coordinate a campaign that delivers toys to children who otherwise would not be a recipient simply because of where they live."

Be sure to follow the journey of the toys from GTA to Northern Newfoundland/Labrador and Ontario on our Twitter, Facebook and Instagram feeds or by following hashtags #CTAT4N and #ToysForTheNorth

Visit http://www.canadiantoyassociation.ca/cta/about-us/Initiatives/toys-for-the-north/cta/about-us/initiatives/toys-for-the-north.aspx (English only) for more information.

Website: RCMP in Ontario

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

Instagram: rcmpontario

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: Corporal Louise Savard, RCMP Media Relations, 905-876-9709, Email: media.relations.rcmp-Ontario-relations.medias.grc@rcmp-grc.gc.ca

