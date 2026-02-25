Children are encouraged to be original and imaginative in finding names that will serve these puppies well in their careers with Canada's national police force.

When thinking of names, it is important to keep in mind that these are working police dogs, not pets.

Winning names will be chosen by the PDSTC staff. A draw will determine the winning entry in the event of multiple submissions of the same puppy name.

Although there can be only 13 winners, names not selected for the contest will be considered for other puppies born during the year.

Prizes

The 13 whose names are selected will each receive a laminated 8×10-inch photo of the pup they name, a plush dog named Justice and an RCMP water bottle.

Contest rules are simple:

Contestants can suggest only one name (one entry per person).

The name may be for a male or a female pup.

The name must start with the letter "B".

The name must have no more than nine (9) letters.

The name must be one or two syllables.

Contestants must be 4 to 14 years old.

Contestants must live in Canada.

Entries must be received by March 26, 2026.

Enter Online

To enter the contest, visit us online:

https://rcmp.ca/en/police-dogs/name-puppy-contest

Submitting Artwork

We no longer accept entries sent through the mail. However, we still love receiving drawings and paintings! After entering online, children have the option to enter their artwork to the Police Dog Service Training Centre at [email protected]

All contest entries must be submitted online. We cannot accept contest entries by email.

Important Dates

The deadline for entries is March 26, 2026. Contest winners and prizes will be announced in late April.

About the Police Dog Service Training Centre

The PDSTC is home to the RCMP national police dog training program. The Centre has earned a great reputation for breeding top quality working German Shepherds and for training dogs with outstanding searching and tracking abilities.

