OTTAWA, ON, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - This week, 13 Indigenous youth from across Canada will be at Depot, the RCMP's training academy in Regina, Saskatchewan, for an RCMP Youth Leadership Workshop.

From March 9th-15th, 2026, participants will be accompanied by an RCMP mentor from their community and will have an opportunity to learn how they can help make their communities safer.

At the RCMP, we believe that youth have valuable input we can learn from, and this input helps to shape our policies and programs. By having the opportunity to provide their perspective on issues that affect them, youth can be key players in the prevention of crime in communities.

During the workshop, with the help of their mentor, each participant will develop an action plan to help address a youth crime or victimization issue. When they return to their community, they will implement their plan working with their local RCMP detachment.

Past participants have organized activities such as community fishing trips and safe hobbies, or educational sessions to increase the awareness around youth crime issues. These projects empower participants to make a tangible impact in their communities, fostering safer environments and positive alternatives for young people.

The workshop will feature interactive sessions on topics such as mental health, bullying, online safety, drug-impaired driving, substance use, and healthy relationships. Participants will also have the opportunity to experience life at Depot and take part in the foot pursuit physical control test, just like the cadets do.

"Youth voices matter to the RCMP. We value their insights and welcome the chance to collaborate on community issues. By learning from young people, we can better address their concerns and foster positive change together."

RCMP National Youth Services

Supporting youth is a strategic priority of the RCMP.

The RCMP strives to give youth positive learning experiences and interactions with police officers.

Through this workshop, youth develop skills and gain knowledge that help them become active partners in helping keep Canadian communities safe.

The RCMP continues to support initiatives that build and strengthen its relationship with Indigenous youth and communities.

The RCMP has been hosting Youth Leadership Workshops since 2011.

