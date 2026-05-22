OTTAWA, ON, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the RCMP's National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains (NCMPUR) renewed their Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Missing Children Society of Canada (MCSC), reaffirming a long‑standing partnership dedicated to supporting missing persons investigations across Canada. The renewal comes ahead of National Missing Children's Day on May 25, highlighting a shared commitment to collaboration, prevention and public awareness.

This renewed MOU reflects the strength of a long‑standing partnership built on trust, shared expertise and a common goal to assist investigators, provide meaningful support to families, and work together to help bring missing persons home. This agreement ensures that families of missing persons receive coordinated, compassionate, and consistent support, combining investigative expertise with dedicated family services so no family has to navigate the search for a loved one alone.

Neither organization alone can fully meet the needs of families. NCMPUR brings national coordination and investigative expertise to law enforcement, while MCSC provides dedicated family support and advocacy; together, they deliver a more humane, effective response. This renewed MOU underscores the importance of the RCMP and MCSC working together to improve outcomes for families of missing persons.

NCMPUR plays a vital role in coordinating and supporting missing persons and unidentified remains investigations in Canada as well as internationally. The NCMPUR assists law enforcement agencies, medical examiners and chief coroners by providing access to national databases, analytical support and expertise that strengthen investigative efforts and help advance complex cases.

MCSC focuses on supporting police services and families affected by missing children cases by providing investigative assistance, family support services and public awareness initiatives. As part of its continued evolution, MCSC will transition from its current child‑focused model toward a broader program by 2027 that supports missing children, youth and adults, further strengthening its ability to respond to the evolving needs of communities.

Together, NCMPUR and MCSC will continue to serve as Canada's representatives to the Global Missing Children's Network, linking Canadian investigators and organizations with international partners who work collaboratively to locate missing children around the world and share best practices, tools and intelligence.

Quotes

"Our partnership with MCSC is rooted in a shared commitment to collaboration, compassion and results. This agreement reflects our shared dedication to ensuring investigators have the support they need and that families facing the unimaginable know they are not alone. Together we are working towards our common goal of bringing missing persons home."

Chief Superintendent Richard Burchill

Acting Assistant Commissioner, Technical Operations

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

"Renewing this MOU reinforces the strength and importance of our partnership with MCSC. By working together and sharing expertise, we are better positioned to support investigators, assist families during incredibly difficult times. Together we strengthen Canada's response to missing persons cases."

Sergent Lana Firth

Officer in Charge, National Centre for Missing Persons and Unidentified Remains

Royal Canadian Mounted Police

"If you are not in a safe place, life changes, and that truth has guided MCSC's work for 40 years. We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with and support NCMPUR because we believe that hope is present in every single case, and this partnership is what that shared hope looks like in action: united by purpose, bringing the best of our combined resources and expertise to every investigation and family. As MCSC evolves to serve missing children, youth and adults across Canada, this is how we honour 40 years and build toward a future of safety and protection for all who need us."

Amanda Pick

Chief Executive Officer

Missing Children's Society of Canada

Quick facts

In 2025, 34,189 children were reported missing in Canada.

Canadasmissing.ca is Canada's first national public website designed to solicit tips and information from the public for missing children, missing persons, and unidentified remains cases.

Visit canadasmissing.ca to review the cases and learn how to submit a tip. Investigators review every tip that comes in, and even a small detail could be the key to bringing another child home.

Associated links

Link: https://rcmp.ca/en/news/2026/05/4353085

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police Media Relations and Issues Management

RCMP Media Relations, [email protected], 613-843-5999