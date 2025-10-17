OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - On October 14, 2025, the sixth troop the RCMP's Diverse and Inclusive Pre-Cadet Experience (DICE) program completed three weeks of immersive training at the RCMP's Depot training academy in Regina. This marks two years of removing barriers that affect underrepresented groups who want to join the RCMP.

The DICE program is a three-week immersive experience hosted at the RCMP Academy in Regina, Saskatchewan. It offers participants hands-on training in physical fitness and policing teamwork, and an introduction to the Criminal Code and RCMP policies. Participants are also paired with RCMP mentors who provide guidance throughout the training and recruitment process.

Candidates who complete the training experience will receive ongoing support and guidance from the DICE team as they go through the RCMP's police officer application process. By completing DICE training, participants complete some of the steps of the police officer application process, which will be reflected in their applicant files.

Since the first DICE troop in 2023, over 150 participants have completed the program, and dozens are at various stages of the RCMP application or training process. Ten former DICE participants have completed RCMP training and are working at RCMP detachments across the country. Others have taken on other roles at the RCMP or other joined other policing agencies.

"I'm incredibly proud of what we've been able to build with the DICE program. I've met some incredibly talented people, and it makes me confident in the future of the RCMP," says RCMP Superintendent Darryl Dawkins, director of the RCMP's Anti-Racism, Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Secretariat, and the driving force behind the DICE program.

