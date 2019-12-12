RCMP Cram the Cruiser 2019 for Sick Children: Come share the joy of giving in the NCR!

OTTAWA, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - Come join RCMP members in the National Capital Region to Cram the Cruiser and bring a wave of happiness to children at the CHEO who cannot be home for Christmas. This event will take place on Saturday, December 14, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., in the parking lot at the Orleans Walmart, 3900 Innes Road.

In its third year in the NCR, Cram the Cruiser is a collective effort to bring toys to the children at the CHEO who cannot be home for Christmas. Mounties collect new and unwrapped toys for Toy Mountain, as well as non-perishable food items for the Ottawa Food Bank.

Once again this year, there will be a lot of exciting features for the participants, including:

the Emergency Response Team with their tactical armoured vehicle

police cruisers (kids can sit inside and talk to Santa through a radio channel)

RCMP and Ottawa Police Service officers

Police Service officers bomb disposal robot

Safety Bear and CHEO Bear will also be there to hand out children's gift bags

While bringing smiles to children who participate, this holiday season community event also contributes to the wellness of numerous other children.

"The RCMP, with their Cram the Cruiser event, are kindly and generously going to enhance the hospital journey of so many patients of all ages by providing many play opportunities such as toys, movies, games and books. These resources become items of comfort for our patients, are an excellent distraction and a way to normalize their recovery. Thank you Cram the Cruiser for being a #Hero4CHEO!," said Michèle Taché CCLS, Child Life Specialist at the CHEO.

"Connecting with our communities is how we serve." said Corporal Eric Laperrière of the RCMP's Protective Operations Response Unit. "Cram the Cruiser is an example of how we take at heart the well-being of our communities. This is a time of the year for us to make the holiday season more joyful for the children in our community who need our support and compassion."



Media are welcome to this event for photo opportunity as an RCMP spokesperson will be on site. Mounties will be delivering the toys to Toy Mountain in the Place d'Orleans shopping centre around 3:45 p.m.

