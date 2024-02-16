NEWMARKET, ON, Feb. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The RCMP's Federal Policing Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) in O Division (Ontario) has arrested an individual for intentionally communicating safeguarded information to a foreign entity or terrorist group knowing or being reckless as to whether the communication would increase the capacity of the foreign entity or terrorist group to harm Canadian interests, contrary to section 16(1) of the Security of Information Act (SOIA).

Evidence indicates that the individual acted with intent to put critical infrastructure at risk. Immediately upon identifying the breach, the RCMP acted to remove access to the information and to mitigate and manage any further risk of unauthorized disclosures.

The RCMP is continuing to investigate and assess possible impacts of this alleged activity. At this time, there are no known risks to the public or the environment.

The RCMP would like to thank our partners for their cooperation and collaboration on this case. Our partnerships continue to grow and help to keep all Canadians safe.

The RCMP encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the National Security Information Network (1-800-420-5805 or [email protected]) or to their local police detachment. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, please call 911.

RCMP O Division (Ontario): Communications & Media Relations