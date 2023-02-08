POINT EDWARD, ON, Feb. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - On December 14, 2022, a commercial truck entered Canada at the Blue Water Bridge port of entry in Point Edward, Ontario, and was referred for a secondary examination. During the inspection of the trailer, border services officers discovered 84 bricks of suspected cocaine, weighing approximately 84 kg.

The CBSA arrested the driver and seized the suspected cocaine. The RCMP took custody of the subject and the evidence and have formally charged Chander Sidhar, 55, of Caledon, Ontario, with:

Importation of cocaine, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act .

. Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice, in Sarnia, Ontario.

The RCMP would like to thank the Financial Transactions and Reports Analysis Centre of Canada (FINTRAC) for their assistance with this investigation.

Visit the RCMP in Ontario newsroom for a photograph of the suspected cocaine that was seized.

Quotes

"The safety and security of Canadians is our government's top priority. I want to thank the dedicated CBSA and RCMP officers for their excellent work in stopping dangerous narcotics from coming into the country. I had the opportunity to see these efforts first hand during my visit to the Blue Water Bridge last month, and I look forward to see the difference they continue to make in keeping our communities safe."

The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety.

"Our joint effort with the CBSA has led to the removal of narcotics from Canadian streets, a loss of revenue for Organized Crime, and criminal charges against the importer. This collaboration demonstrates our continued commitment in working together effectively to disrupt the flow of controlled drugs coming into Canada."

Superintendent Rae Bolsterli, Officer in Charge, RCMP Border Integrity Program, O Division.

"This seizure demonstrates the hard work and diligence of the CBSA and RCMP who are committed to stopping illegal activity at our borders and to protecting our communities."

An Nguyen, District Director, St.Clair District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency.

Quick Facts

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Smuggling narcotics and other Customs Act contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from Canada , and a ban on returning to Canada .

contraventions may lead to prosecution in a court of law. For foreign nationals this may mean removal from , and a ban on returning to . For the latest narcotics statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

