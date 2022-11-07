POINT EDWARD, ON, Nov. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) work diligently together to prevent illegal drugs from entering Canada.

On October 17, 2022, a commercial truck driver arrived at the primary inspection booth at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward, Ontario. The driver was referred for secondary examination of his truck where border services officers noted inconsistencies in the load. A detailed inspection of the cargo led to the discovery of 188 brick-shaped objects of suspected cocaine. The driver was arrested by the CBSA and transferred to the custody of the RCMP, along with the suspected narcotics. The RCMP charged 68-year-old Zenon Bialkowski of Brampton, Ontario with:

Importation of cocaine, contrary to Section 6(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

Possession for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to Section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act

The matter is currently before the Ontario Court of Justice, in Sarnia, Ontario.

Quotes

"The steadfast work at our borders is Canada's first line of defence. I want to thank CBSA and RCMP employees for keeping harmful drugs off our streets and maintaining the safety of Canadians." - The Honourable Marco E. L. Mendicino, Minister of Public Safety

"This seizure is significant. One of our top priorities is keeping harmful goods out of Canada. The CBSA officers involved in this interception displayed exemplary work as their investigative skills led to the end of this smuggling attempt. Our partnership with the RCMP strengthens our commitment to public safety." - An Nguyen, District Director, St. Clair District Operations, Canada Border Services Agency

"This successful investigation is another great example of how partnerships protect our communities across Canada. Working together, the RCMP Federal Police and the CBSA have once again removed harmful drugs from our neighbourhoods, protecting innocent Canadians and ensuring the safety of Canada's borders." – Chief Superintendent, Matt Peggs, Officer in Charge –Criminal Operations, RCMP O Division

Quick Facts

For the latest narcotics statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity , please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.

, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060. Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact their local police, the RCMP at 1-800-387-0020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

Contacts: Media Relations, Royal Canadian Mounted Police, O Division; Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency