MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - On October 23rd, an outbound baggage examination by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) found approximately 62 kilograms of concealed cannabis.

The CBSA seized the cannabis and arrested the traveller who had attempted to conceal the cannabis in their luggage before flying to London, United Kingdom (UK). As a result, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) Toronto Airport Detachment has charged:

Justyne Burger-Samueles (26) with Export contrary to section 11(2) of the Cannabis Act.

The estimated value of the drugs is approximately $248,000 CAD and the penalties for cannabis importation in the UK is up to 14 years in prison.

Burger-Samueles will appear in court on December 5, 2024.

"Although cannabis is decriminalized in Canada, it is still illegal to carry any amount of cannabis on international flights and amounts exceeding personal use, on domestic flights. This latest arrest again highlights the fact that if a passenger chooses to smuggle cannabis, they will be arrested and charged with serious criminal drug smuggling charges."

- Inspector John McMath Officer in Charge, RCMP Toronto Airport Detachment.

"The CBSA remains committed to stopping the illegitimate flow of cannabis across our borders. This seizure is another great example of our work in disrupting illegal cross-border activity and our partnership with the RCMP."

– Lisa Janes, Regional Director General, Canada Border Services Agency, Greater Toronto Area Region

Fast Facts

The CBSA screens goods, including commercial cargo and courier shipments, coming into Canada and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians.

and examines more closely those that may pose a threat to the safety of Canadians. For the latest CBSA enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

The RCMP supports the CBSA's mandate at the ports of entry from inbound and outbound criminal threats through criminal investigations and prosecutions.

With a presence across Canada , the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry, but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary.

, the RCMP is uniquely positioned to protect our border between ports of entry, but also conduct follow-up investigations when necessary. The RCMP and the CBSA work closely in an investigative capacity, along with other domestic and international law enforcement partners, to combat the impact that cross border criminal activity is having on our communities.

If you have any information related to smuggling, drug importation, trafficking, or possession, or wish to report other criminality, you can contact the Ontario RCMP at 1-800-387-0020, the confidential CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), at any time.

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: rcmpontario

YouTube: RCMP_Ontario_GRC

Website: RCMP in Ontario

Media Line: 1-877-761-5945 or 613-957-6500

Website: www.cbsa-asfc.gc.ca

Twitter: @CanborderGTA

Facebook: CanBorder

Instagram: CanBorder

YouTube: CanBorder

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police - Central Region

Contact information: RCMP Central Region (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]; Canada Border Services Agency, Media Relations, [email protected]