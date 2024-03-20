TORONTO, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - RBC iShares today announced the launch of three new ETF Series of certain RBC Fixed Income Pools ("ETF Series") which are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc."). By introducing these ETF Series, RBC GAM Inc. is making the long-standing investment expertise of its global fixed income team available to ETF investors. The three new ETF Series are expected to begin trading on Cboe Canada today.

RBC Fixed Income Pools are actively managed by RBC GAM Inc. and leverage the global investment expertise of the fixed income teams at RBC Global Asset Management. The ETF Series represent a series of RBC Fixed Income Pools noted below, and trade in the same way as other ETFs.

Fund Ticker Symbol Management Fee RBC Conservative Bond Pool – ETF Series RCNS 0.40 % RBC Core Bond Pool – ETF Series RCOR 0.40 % RBC Core Plus Bond Pool – ETF Series RPLS 0.40 %

"Since their launch in 2018, RBC Fixed Income Pools have grown to over $8 billion in assets, by providing clients with three multi-asset and globally diversified portfolios to accommodate the risk and reward preferences of individual investors" said Mark Neill, managing director and head of RBC ETFs and Strategic Alliances, RBC Global Asset Management Inc. "By adding an ETF Series to these pools, Canadian investors who prefer to use ETFs will now be able to access the long-standing investment expertise of RBC Global Asset Management's global fixed income team to help them meet their investment goals."

RBC iShares aims to help clients achieve their investment objectives by empowering them to build efficient portfolios and take control of their financial futures. RBC iShares is committed to delivering a truly differentiated ETF experience and positive outcomes for clients.

More information on the RBC Fixed Income Pools can be found here.

RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"). Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please consult your advisor and read the applicable ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF Series is a class of securities offered by a conventional mutual fund however, unlike conventional mutual fund series, ETF Series are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange like an ETF. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC Funds are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc., which is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

