TORONTO, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - RBC iShares today announced the expansion of its exchange traded fund ("ETF") lineup with the launch of an initial suite of eight ETF Series of RBC Funds ("ETF Series"). The ETF Series adds to the existing lineup of actively managed ETF solutions offered by RBC iShares by leveraging RBC Global Asset Management Inc.'s ("RBC GAM Inc.") long-standing investment management expertise. The eight new ETF Series begin trading on the NEO Exchange today.

The ETF Series represents a new series of select RBC Funds, which will trade in the same way as other ETFs on the exchange. With this series, advisors and investors who prefer to invest using ETFs can now access actively managed RBC Funds to construct their portfolios.

Fund RBC ETF

Series Ticker Symbol RBC ETF Series Management Fee RBC Canadian Equity Income Fund – ETF Series RCEI 0.60 % RBC North American Value Fund – ETF Series RNAV 0.60 % RBC North American Growth Fund – ETF Series RNAG 0.60 % RBC International Equity Fund – ETF Series RINT 0.75 % RBC Emerging Markets Dividend Fund – ETF Series REMD 0.85 % RBC Global Energy Fund – ETF Series RENG 0.75 % RBC Global Precious Metals Fund – ETF Series RGPM 0.75 % RBC Global Technology Fund – ETF Series RTEC 0.75 %



"In response to changing markets and the evolution in thinking around portfolio construction, investors are increasingly looking to add actively managed ETFs into their portfolio mix," said Doug Coulter, President, RBC Global Asset Management Inc. "With the launch of this initial suite of ETF Series of RBC Funds, we are excited to expand the lineup of actively managed solutions available within the RBC iShares suite. This ETF Series provides expanded access to RBC Global Asset Management Inc.'s well-established track record in active management to advisors and investors who prefer to use ETFs in building their portfolios."

More information on the ETF Series of RBC Funds can be found here.

RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs and ETF Series of RBC Funds managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"). Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus and/or Fund Facts or ETF Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with investments in mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF Series units of RBC Funds are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC Funds are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers in Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 97,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $525 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About BlackRock

BlackRock's purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate.

About iShares

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 1300+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2.91 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 416-955-7397