RBC increases donation to over $1 million to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine, and its refugee crisis

TORONTO, March 10, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC today announced an additional $750,000 to support humanitarian relief efforts in Ukraine and to assist with the Ukrainian refugee crisis. RBC's support includes donations to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, International Committee of the Red Cross, Medical Corps, Save the Children, Mental Health Foundation, UNICEF and UN Refugee Agency.

"Recognizing the scale of devastation, and the growing needs of Ukrainian refugees, RBC is expanding our financial support to $1 million to support humanitarian relief efforts," said Dave McKay, President & CEO, RBC. "This crisis weighs heavily on the hearts and minds of everyone at RBC and our global community has been rocked by the devastation that has affected so many innocent lives. At the same time, we've been overwhelmingly inspired by the bravery and fierce resilience of the Ukrainian people and remain united in our support for their freedom, for democracy, and in our hopes for peace."

Those wanting to help support ongoing relief efforts are encouraged to donate to the Canadian Red Cross online at www.redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111, or by donating at a RBC branch in Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 88,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

SOURCE RBC

For further information: Elynn Wareham, RBC Communications, [email protected]