RBC GAM wins Best Overall Group award for an eleventh time

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") was recognized today for its outstanding investment performance at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2020 Canada. The firm received two Group awards: PH&N Funds in the Best Overall Group and PH&N Funds in the Best Bond Group.

Since the inception of the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Canada, RBC GAM Inc. has been consistently recognized for excellence in fund management, having won Best Overall Group 11 times and Best Bond Group 12 times over the past 14 years1.

"We aim to deliver strong, risk-adjusted investment performance across our funds to help our clients meet their goals, and it is an honour to be recognized for this at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards," said Dan Chornous, Chief Investment Officer of RBC Global Asset Management Inc. "I would like to thank our investment teams for their unwavering focus on our clients despite the ongoing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, and Canadian advisors and investors for continuing to place their trust in RBC GAM."

In addition to the Group awards, RBC GAM Inc. also won nine individual fund awards in the following categories: 2025 Target Date Portfolio, 2030 Target Date Portfolio, 2035+ Target Date Portfolio, Canadian Fixed Income, Canadian Short Term Fixed Income, Emerging Markets Equity, European Equity and Global Corporate Fixed Income.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlights funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

Lipper Awards were based on best risk-adjusted performance for the periods ended July 31, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2016, 2015 and 2014; October 31, 2012, 2011 and 2010; November 30, 2009; and December 31, 2008, 2007 and 2006.

______________________ 1 Best Overall Group (PH&N Funds: 2010-2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020; RBC Funds: 2007-2008, 2014), Best Bond Group (RBC GAM: 2015; PH&N Funds: 2007, 2008, 2010-2013, 2016, 2018, 2019, 2020; RBC Funds: 2009).

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $520 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

