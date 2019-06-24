RBC Global Asset Management Inc. Re-Opens PH&N High Yield Bond Fund to New Investors

TORONTO, June 24, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced that PH&N High Yield Bond Fund ("the Fund") will re-open to new investors on June 27, 2019.

The Fund seeks to provide a high level of income and the opportunity for capital appreciation by investing primarily in a well-diversified portfolio of fixed income securities issued by Canadian and/or foreign corporations and governments.

The Fund was capped to new investors on April 7, 2016. It currently has a limited amount of additional capacity, allowing for purchases by new investors. RBC GAM Inc. reserves the right to cap the Fund or otherwise restrict investment at a later date.

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes institutional money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $430 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management

For further information: please contact: Leah Commisso, leah.commisso@rbc.com, RBC GAM, Corporate Communications, 416-955-6498