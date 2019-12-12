RBC Global Asset Management Inc. lowers management fees for BlueBay Global Convertible Bond Funds/Classes

TORONTO, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced a reduction of management fees for BlueBay Global Convertible Bond Funds/Classes. RBC GAM Inc. reviews management fees on an ongoing basis. These reductions are part of our commitment to remain a leader in delivering excellent value to our clients.

All series of BlueBay Global Convertible Bond Fund (Canada), BlueBay $U.S. Global Convertible Bond Fund (Canada), BlueBay Global Convertible Bond Class (Canada) and BlueBay $U.S. Global Convertible Bond Class (Canada) will have their management fees reduced, including a 0.30% reduction on Series A, Advisor, D and F versions. Effective January 1, 2020, the management fees will be:

BlueBay Global Convertible Bond Fund (Canada) BlueBay Global Convertible Bond Class (Canada) Series Management Fee

Current As of January 1, 2020

A 1.65% 1.35%

Advisor 1.65% 1.35%

Advisor T5 1.65% 1.35%

T5 1.65% 1.35%

H* 1.45% 1.35%

D 1.05% 0.75%

F 0.90% 0.60%

FT5 0.90% 0.60%

I* 0.70% 0.60%

*Effective June 30, 2016, Series H and Series I of these funds are no longer available for purchase by new investors.

BlueBay $U.S. Global Convertible Bond Fund (Canada) BlueBay $U.S. Global Convertible Bond Class (Canada) Series Management Fee

Current As of January 1, 2020

A 1.65% 1.35%

Advisor 1.65% 1.35%

Advisor T5 1.65% 1.35%

T5 1.65% 1.35%
D 1.05% 0.75%

F 0.90% 0.60%







FT5 0.90% 0.60%







FT5 0.90% 0.60%









Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund investments. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC GAM Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers. RBC GAM Inc. is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $450 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 85,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management

For further information: Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 416-955-7397, brandon.dorey@rbc.com

