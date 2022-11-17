TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") was recognized today for its outstanding investment performance at the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2022 Canada.

"I would like to thank Refinitiv Lipper Funds Awards Canada for recognizing the hard work of our investment teams in 2022," said Dan Chornous, Chief Investment Officer of RBC Global Asset Management Inc. "The past year has been characterized by challenging markets stemming from high inflation, rising interest rates and risks to economic growth. I would like to thank our investment teams, product specialists and support staff for their focus on delivering solid investment performance to our clients."



RBC GAM Inc. won 11 individual fund awards in the following categories:

Mutual Fund/ETF Name Canadian Investment Funds Standards

Committee ("CIFSC") Category Periods Recognized RBC Retirement 2030 Portfolio

Series F 2030 Target Date Portfolio 3 and 5 years RBC Managed Payout Solution-

Enhanced Plus Series F Canadian Neutral Balanced 5 years RBC Emerging Markets Equity

Series F Emerging Markets Equity 10 years RBC European Equity Series F European Equity 3 and 10 years RBC Select Conservative

Portfolio Series FT5 Global Fixed Income Balanced 5 years PH&N Vintage Fund Series F Canadian Equity 10 years RBC Target 2022 Corporate

Bond Index ETF Canadian Short Term Fixed Income 3 and 5 years RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index

ETF Financial Services Equity 3 years

Please consult your advisor and read the prospectus, ETF Facts or Fund Facts document before investing. There may be commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses associated with mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) investments. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage creturns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc., which is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada. RBC Funds, BlueBay Funds and PH&N Funds are offered by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and distributed through authorized dealers.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 92,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $540 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lipper Awards were based on best risk-adjusted performance for the periods ended July 31, 2022.

RBC Retirement 2030 Portfolio Series F was awarded the 2022 Lipper Fund Award in the 2030 Target Date portfolio category for the three- and five-year period ending July 31, 2022 out of a total of 10 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 is 1yr.: -9.3%, 3yr.: 4.1%, 5yr.: 4.6%, since inception (Oct. 11, 2016): 5.6%.

RBC Managed Payout Solution - Enhanced Plus Series F was awarded the 2022 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Neutral Balanced category for the five-year period ending July 31, 2022 out of a total of 50 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 is 1yr.: -4.2%, 3yr.: 5.8%, 5yr.: 5.3%, 10yr.: 6.7%, since inception (April 15, 2002): 6.4%.

RBC Emerging Markets Equity Series F was awarded the 2022 Lipper Fund Award in the Emerging Markets Equity category for the ten-year period ending July 31, 2022 out of a total of 23 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 is 1yr.: -17.8%, 3yr.: -3.0%, 5yr.: -0.7%, 10yr.: 5.6%, since inception (Dec. 23, 2009): 5.0%.

RBC European Equity Series F was awarded the 2022 Lipper Fund Award in the European Equity category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2022 out of a total of 22 funds and the ten-year period ending July 31, 2022 out of a total of 21 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 is 1yr.: -17.9%, 3yr.: 2.6%, 5yr.: 2.0%, 10yr.: 8.1%, since inception (Aug. 13, 2001): 3.6%.

RBC Select Conservative Portfolio Series FT5 was awarded the 2022 Lipper Fund Award in the Global Fixed Income Balanced category for the five-year period ending July 31, 2022 out of a total of 74 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 is 1yr.: -10.2%, 3yr.: 1.8%, 5yr.: 2.7%, since inception (July 4, 2016): 3.7%.

PH&N Vintage Fund Series F was awarded the 2022 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Equity category for the ten-year period ending July 31, 2022 out of a total of 62 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 is 1yr.: -2.6%, 3yr.: 11.2%, 5yr.: 7.8%, 10yr.: 10.2%, since inception (June 30, 2008): 3.2%.

RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF was awarded the 2022 Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian Short Term Fixed Income category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2022 out of a total of 39 funds and the five-year period ending July 31, 2022 out of a total of 27 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 is 1yr.: 0.7%, 3yr.: 1.7%, 5yr.: 2.0%, since inception (Sept. 2016): 1.7%.

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF was awarded the 2022 Lipper Fund Award in the Financial Services Equity category for the three-year period ending July 31, 2022 out of a total of 19 funds. Performance for the fund for the period ended October 31, 2022 is 1yr.: -6.9%, 3yr.: 8.9%, 5yr.: 7.1% since inception (Oct. 2017): 7.3%.

