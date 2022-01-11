TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the termination of RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF (TSX: RBDI) (the "terminating ETF") effective on or about April 8, 2022 (the "termination date").

Units of the terminating ETF are anticipated to be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") at the request of RBC GAM Inc., the manager of the terminating ETF, following market close on or about April 5, 2022, with all units still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the termination date. Unitholders may continue to buy or sell units of the terminating ETF on the TSX, or any other stock exchange on which the terminating ETF is traded, until the units are delisted.

Prior to the termination date, RBC GAM Inc. will, to the extent reasonably possible, convert the assets of the terminating ETF to cash. After paying or making adequate provision for the liabilities of the terminating ETF, RBC GAM Inc. will, as soon as practicable following the termination date, distribute the net assets of the terminating ETF pro-rata among the unitholders of record on the termination date.

RBC GAM Inc. will issue an additional press release on or about the termination date confirming the final details of the terminating ETF. Further details of the termination will be mailed to unitholders of the terminating ETF at least 60 days prior to the termination date.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

