TORONTO, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the termination of four RBC ETFs effective on or about Friday, September 12, 2025 (the "Termination Date").

The following RBC ETFs will be terminated (the "Terminating ETFs"):

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (TSX: RUBY / RUBY.u)

RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF (TSX: RUBH)

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (TSX: RXD / RXD.u)

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF (TSX: RPSB)

Effective Wednesday, August 13, 2025, no further direct subscriptions by authorized participants for units of each of the Terminating ETFs will be accepted by the manager, RBC GAM Inc.

Units of the Terminating ETFs are anticipated to be voluntarily delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the request of RBC GAM Inc., the manager of the Terminating ETFs, and cease trading, following market close on or about Tuesday, September 9, 2025, with all units still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the Termination Date. Unitholders may continue to buy or sell units of each of the Terminating ETFs on any stock exchange on which the Terminating ETFs are traded until the units are delisted.

Prior to the Termination Date, RBC GAM Inc. will, to the extent reasonably possible, sell and convert the assets of each Terminating ETF to cash. After paying or making adequate provision for the liabilities and obligations of each Terminating ETF, RBC GAM Inc. will, as soon as practicable following the Termination Date, distribute the net assets of each Terminating ETF pro rata among the unitholders of record on the Termination Date based on the net asset value per unit.

RBC GAM Inc. will issue an additional press release on or about the Termination Date confirming the final details of each Terminating ETF. Further details of the terminations will be mailed to unitholders of the Terminating ETFs at least 60 days prior to the Termination Date.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions .

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc., which is a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF and RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. and are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR Index and Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR (CAD Hedged) Index are calculated and published by Solactive. Solactive does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance regarding the results to be obtained from the use of the index or index price nor does Solactive make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the above-noted ETFs.

