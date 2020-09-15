TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the termination of five RBC ETFs effective on or about Friday, November 27, 2020 (the "termination date").

The following RBC ETFs will be terminated (the "terminating ETFs"):

RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF (TSX: RLD),

RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF (TSX: RLE),

RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (TSX: RIG in CAD andTSX: RIG.U in USD),

RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (TSX: RGRE in CAD andTSX: RGRE.U in USD), and

RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF (TSX: RMBO).

Unitholders may continue to buy or sell units of each of the terminating ETFs on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), or any other stock exchange on which the terminating ETFs are traded until the units are delisted.

The terminating ETFs are anticipated to be voluntarily delisted from the TSX at the request of RBC GAM Inc., the manager of the terminating ETFs, following market close on or about Wednesday, November 25, 2020, with all units still held by investors being subject to a mandatory redemption as of the termination date.

Prior to the termination date, RBC GAM Inc. will, to the extent reasonably possible, convert the assets of each terminating ETF to cash. After paying or making adequate provision for the liabilities of each terminating ETF and as soon as practicable following the termination date, RBC GAM Inc. will distribute the net assets of each terminating ETF pro-rata among the unitholders of record on the termination date.

RBC GAM Inc. will issue an additional press release on or about the termination date confirming the final details of each terminating ETF. Further details of the terminations will be mailed to unitholders of the terminating ETFs at least 60 days prior to the termination date.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfs.

