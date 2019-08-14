RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces risk rating decrease to RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced a change to the risk rating of RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF (ticker: RBNK). The change will be reflected in the prospectus update for RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF which will be filed on or about August 16, 2019.

The change is based on the methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). RBC GAM Inc. reviews the risk rating for each ETF on an annual basis, as well as when an ETF undergoes a material change. This change is the result of an annual review and is not a result of any changes to the investment objective, strategy or management of RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF.

Risk rating decrease

The risk rating for RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF has decreased from "medium to high" to "medium".

ETF Ticker Current New RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK Medium to high Medium

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes institutional money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $430 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

