TORONTO, April 23, 2021 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced a change to the risk rating of RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF (TSX: RPF). The change will be effective April 23, 2021, and will be reflected in the renewal of the prospectus for RBC ETFs which will be filed on or about April 23, 2021.

The change is based on the methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators to determine the risk level of mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. RBC GAM Inc. reviews the risk rating for each RBC ETF on an annual basis, as well as when an RBC ETF undergoes a material change. This change is the result of an annual review and is not a result of any changes to the investment objective, strategy or management of RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF.

Risk rating increase

The risk rating for RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF has increased from "low to medium" to "medium".

ETF Name Ticker Previous New RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF Low to medium Medium

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com .‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact .

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $540 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, [email protected], 416-955-7397

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

