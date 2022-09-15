RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for September 2022 Français

RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

Sep 15, 2022, 09:05 ET

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced September 2022 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:

FUND NAME

FUND TICKER

CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.040

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.040

RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQJ

$0.020

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQK

$0.039

RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQL

$0.039

RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQN

$0.038

RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQO

$0.024

RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQP

$0.040

RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$0.017

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF

RPSB

$0.032

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.040

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.030

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.087

RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$0.085

RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF

RCE

$0.260

RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF

RLDR

$0.260

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.085

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$0.080

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$0.061

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$0.070

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF

RUBY

$0.050

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$0.038

RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RUBH

$0.045

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF

RUE

$0.140

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUE.U

$0.107

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUEH

$0.190

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.070

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.053

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$0.090

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.080

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.061

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.100

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF

RIE

$0.170

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RIE.U

$0.130

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIEH

$0.250

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

RXD

$0.060

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$0.046

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF

RXE

$0.130

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXE.U

$0.099

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUE.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, and RXE.U

Unitholders of record on September 22, 2022 will receive distributions payable on September 29, 2022.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 92,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $540 billion in assets and have approximately 1,500 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

