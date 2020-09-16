RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for September 2020 Français

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced September 2020 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

RBC ETF cash distributions for September are as follows:

FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.043

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.043

RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

RMBO

$0.049

RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQH

$0.002

RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQI

$0.061

RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQJ

$0.039

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQK

$0.047

RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQL

$0.048

RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQN

$0.052

RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$0.031

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF

RPSB

$0.032

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.047

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.036

RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF

RBDI

$0.051

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.090

RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$0.078

RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF

RCE

$0.175

RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF

RLDR

$0.195

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.077

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$0.062

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$0.047

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$0.040

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF

RUBY

$0.030

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$0.023

RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RUBH

$0.024

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF

RUE

$0.110

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUE.U

$0.083

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUEH

$0.110

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.030

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.023

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$0.028

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.060

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.045

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.055

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF

RIE

$0.160

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RIE.U

$0.121

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIEH

$0.185

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

RXD

$0.025

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$0.019

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF

RXE

$0.120

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXE.U

$0.091

RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF

RLD

$0.052

RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF

RLE

$0.170

RBC Quant Global Real Estate  Leaders ETF

RGRE

$0.090

RBC Quant Global Real Estate  Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RGRE.U

$0.068

RBC Quant Global Infrastructure  Leaders ETF

RIG

$0.060

RBC Quant Global Infrastructure  Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RIG.U

$0.045

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUE.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, RXE.U, RGRE.U and RIG.U

Unitholders of record on September 23, 2020 will receive distributions payable on September 30, 2020.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $500 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

