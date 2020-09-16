TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced September 2020 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

RBC ETF cash distributions for September are as follows:

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.043 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.043 RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RMBO $0.049 RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQH $0.002 RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQI $0.061 RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ $0.039 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQK $0.047 RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQL $0.048 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.052 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $0.031 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.032 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.047 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.036 RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF RBDI $0.051 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.090 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $0.078 RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF RCE $0.175 RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF RLDR $0.195 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $0.077 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $0.062 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $0.047 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $0.040 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.030 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.023 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.024 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF RUE $0.110 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUE.U $0.083 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUEH $0.110

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.030 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.023 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $0.028 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.060 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.045 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.055 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF RIE $0.160 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIE.U $0.121 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIEH $0.185 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.025 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.019 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF RXE $0.120 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXE.U $0.091 RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF RLD $0.052 RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF RLE $0.170 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF RGRE $0.090 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RGRE.U $0.068 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF RIG $0.060 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIG.U $0.045

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUE.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, RXE.U, RGRE.U and RIG.U

Unitholders of record on September 23, 2020 will receive distributions payable on September 30, 2020.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our 17 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-social-impact.

About RBC Global Asset Management

RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $500 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management Inc.

For further information: Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, 416-955-7397, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

