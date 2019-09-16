RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for September 2019 Français

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced September 2019 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

RBC ETF cash distributions for September are as follows:

FUND NAME

FUND

TICKER

CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.042

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.043

RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

RMBO

$0.060

RBC Target 2019 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQG

$0.030

RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQH

$0.045

RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQI

$0.050

RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQJ

$0.037

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQK

$0.047

RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQL

$0.046

RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQN

$0.047

RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$0.025

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF

RPSB

$0.036

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.057

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.043

RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF

RBDI

$0.076

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.082

RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$0.058

RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF

RCE

$0.135

RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF

RLDR

$0.170

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.067

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$0.069

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$0.052

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$0.053

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF

RUBY

$0.031

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$0.023

RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RUBH

$0.030

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF

RUE

$0.120

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUE.U

$0.091

RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUEH

$0.104

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.113

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.085

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$0.117

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.085

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.064

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.085

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF

RIE

$0.169

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RIE.U

$0.128

RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIEH

$0.156

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

RXD

$0.069

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$0.052

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF

RXE

$0.163

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD units)*

RXE.U

$0.123

RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF

RLD

$0.070

RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF

RLE

$0.147

RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF

RGRE

$0.050

RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RGRE.U

$0.038

RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF

RIG

$0.065

RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RIG.U

$0.049

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RUE.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, RXE.U, RGRE.U and RIG.U 

Unitholders of record on September 23, 2019 will receive distributions payable on September 30, 2019.  

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit https://www.rbcishares.com

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes institutional money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $450 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

