RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for September 2019

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced September 2019 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

RBC ETF cash distributions for September are as follows:

FUND NAME FUND TICKER CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.042 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.043 RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RMBO $0.060 RBC Target 2019 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQG $0.030 RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQH $0.045 RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQI $0.050 RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ $0.037 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQK $0.047 RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQL $0.046 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.047 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $0.025 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.036 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.057 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.043 RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF RBDI $0.076 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.082 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $0.058 RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF RCE $0.135 RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF RLDR $0.170 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $0.067 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $0.069 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $0.052 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $0.053 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.031 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.023 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.030 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF RUE $0.120 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUE.U $0.091 RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUEH $0.104 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.113 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.085 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $0.117 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.085 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.064 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.085 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF RIE $0.169 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIE.U $0.128 RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIEH $0.156 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.069 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.052 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF RXE $0.163 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD units)* RXE.U $0.123 RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF RLD $0.070 RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF RLE $0.147 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF RGRE $0.050 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RGRE.U $0.038 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF RIG $0.065 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIG.U $0.049

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RUE.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, RXE.U, RGRE.U and RIG.U

Unitholders of record on September 23, 2019 will receive distributions payable on September 30, 2019.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit https://www.rbcishares.com .

