RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for October 2019

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced October 2019 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

RBC ETF cash distributions for October are as follows:

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $ 0.041 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF RBO $ 0.042 RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RMBO $ 0.058 RBC Target 2019 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQG $ 0.025 RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQH $ 0.048 RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQI $ 0.046 RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ $ 0.035 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQK $ 0.045 RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQL $ 0.044 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $ 0.044 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $ 0.024 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $ 0.032 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $ 0.056 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $ 0.042 RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF RBDI $ 0.075 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $ 0.083 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $ 0.054 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $ 0.065 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $ 0.065 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $ 0.049 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $ 0.052 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $ 0.031 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $ 0.023 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $ 0.030 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $ 0.130 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $ 0.098 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $ 0.133 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $ 0.085 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $ 0.064 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $ 0.087 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $ 0.075 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $ 0.057 RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF RLD $ 0.067 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF RGRE $ 0.040 RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RGRE.U $ 0.030 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF RIG $ 0.071 RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RIG.U $ 0.054

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RXD.U, RGRE.U and RIG.U

Unitholders of record on October 24, 2019 will receive distributions payable on October 31, 2019.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit https://www.rbcishares.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada").

