RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for October 2019 Français

News provided by

RBC Global Asset Management

Oct 17, 2019, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced October 2019 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs.

RBC ETF cash distributions for October are as follows:

FUND NAME

FUND
TICKER

CASH
DISTRIBUTION
PER UNIT

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$

0.041

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$

0.042

RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF

RMBO

$

0.058

RBC Target 2019 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQG

$

0.025

RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQH

$

0.048

RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQI

$

0.046

RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQJ

$

0.035

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQK

$

0.045

RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQL

$

0.044

RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQN

$

0.044

RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$

0.024

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF

RPSB

$

0.032

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$

0.056

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$

0.042

RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF

RBDI

$

0.075

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$

0.083

RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$

0.054

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$

0.065

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$

0.065

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$

0.049

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$

0.052

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF

RUBY

$

0.031

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$

0.023

RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RUBH

$

0.030

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$

0.130

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$

0.098

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$

0.133

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$

0.085

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$

0.064

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$

0.087

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

RXD

$

0.075

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$

0.057

RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF

RLD

$

0.067

RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF

RGRE

$

0.040

RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RGRE.U

$

0.030

RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF

RIG

$

0.071

RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RIG.U

$

0.054

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RXD.U, RGRE.U and RIG.U

Unitholders of record on October 24, 2019 will receive distributions payable on October 31, 2019.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit https://www.rbcishares.com.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC iShares ETFs are comprised of RBC ETFs managed by RBC Global Asset Management Inc. and iShares ETFs managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada").

About RBC Global Asset Management
RBC Global Asset Management (RBC GAM) is the asset management division of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) and includes money managers BlueBay Asset Management and Phillips, Hager & North Investment Management. RBC GAM is a provider of global investment management services and solutions to institutional, high-net-worth and individual investors through separate accounts, pooled funds, mutual funds, hedge funds, exchange-traded funds and specialty investment strategies. The RBC GAM group of companies manage approximately $450 billion in assets and have approximately 1,400 employees located across Canada, the United States, Europe and Asia.

About RBC
Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank, and one of the largest in the world based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to more than 16 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 34 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/community-sustainability.

SOURCE RBC Global Asset Management

For further information: Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, brandon.dorey@rbc.com, 416-955-7397

Related Links

http://www.rbc.com

Organization Profile

RBC Global Asset Management

Related Organization(s)

RBC

About RBC Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 86,000+ employees who bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients...

You just read:

RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for October 2019

News provided by

RBC Global Asset Management

Oct 17, 2019, 09:00 ET