RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for November 2020 Français

Nov 13, 2020, 09:00 ET

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced November 2020 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:

FUND NAME

FUND TICKER

 CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF

RLB

$0.036

RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF

RBO

$0.035

RBC Target 2021 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQI

$0.055

RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQJ

$0.031

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQK

$0.040

RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQL

$0.040

RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQN

$0.035

RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQO

$0.035

RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF

RQP

$0.035

RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF

RCDB

$0.025

RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF

RPSB

$0.025

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF

RUSB

$0.040

RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*

RUSB.U

$0.031

RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF

RBDI

$0.020

RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF

RPF

$0.080

RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF

RCD

$0.055

RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF

RBNK

$0.060

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF

RUD

$0.075

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RUD.U

$0.058

RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RUDH

$0.060

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF

RUBY

$0.020

RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*

RUBY.U

$0.015

RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF

RUBH

$0.020

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF

RPD

$0.010

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RPD.U

$0.008

RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RPDH

$0.020

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF

RID

$0.075

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RID.U

$0.058

RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF

RIDH

$0.080

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF

RXD

$0.053

RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*

RXD.U

$0.041

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, and RXD.U

Unitholders of record on November 20, 2020 will receive distributions payable on November 30, 2020.

The RBC Target 2020 Corporate Bond Index ETF (RQH) is scheduled to mature effective the close of business today, and the final net asset value of RQH will be distributed to remaining unitholders on a pro rata basis.

The RBC Strategic Global Dividend Leaders ETF (RLD), RBC Strategic Global Equity Leaders ETF (RLE), RBC Quant Global Infrastructure Leaders ETF (RIG in CAD and RIG.U in USD), RBC Quant Global Real Estate Leaders ETF (RGRE in CAD and RGRE.U in USD), and RBC 6-10 Year Laddered Canadian Corporate Bond ETF (RMBO) (each a "Terminating ETF") are scheduled to terminate effective on or about November 27, 2020. Upon termination, the final net asset value of each Terminating ETF will be announced and distributed to remaining unitholders of each respective Terminating ETF on a pro rata basis.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

