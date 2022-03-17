RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for March 2022

Mar 17, 2022, 09:05 ET
TORONTO, March 17, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. (RBC GAM Inc.) today announced March 2022 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:
|
FUND NAME
|
FUND TICKER
|
CASH DISTRIBUTION PER UNIT
|
RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF
|
RLB
|
$0.034
|
RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF
|
RBO
|
$0.035
|
RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQJ
|
$0.038
|
RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQK
|
$0.036
|
RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQL
|
$0.040
|
RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQN
|
$0.038
|
RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQO
|
$0.025
|
RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
RQP
|
$0.035
|
RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF
|
RCDB
|
$0.017
|
RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF
|
RPSB
|
$0.025
|
RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
|
RUSB
|
$0.036
|
RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUSB.U
|
$0.028
|
RBC BlueBay Global Diversified Income (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RBDI
|
$0.165
|
RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF
|
RPF
|
$0.085
|
RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF
|
RCD
|
$0.070
|
RBC Quant Canadian Equity Leaders ETF
|
RCE
|
$0.155
|
RBC Vision Women's Leadership MSCI Canada Index ETF
|
RLDR
|
$0.230
|
RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF
|
RBNK
|
$0.085
|
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF
|
RUD
|
$0.065
|
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUD.U
|
$0.051
|
RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RUDH
|
$0.055
|
RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF
|
RUBY
|
$0.045
|
RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUBY.U
|
$0.035
|
RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF
|
RUBH
|
$0.036
|
RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF
|
RUE
|
$0.110
|
RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RUE.U
|
$0.086
|
RBC Quant U.S. Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RUEH
|
$0.120
|
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF
|
RPD
|
$0.055
|
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RPD.U
|
$0.043
|
RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RPDH
|
$0.050
|
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF
|
RID
|
$0.055
|
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RID.U
|
$0.043
|
RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RIDH
|
$0.060
|
RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RIE
|
$0.125
|
RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RIE.U
|
$0.098
|
RBC Quant EAFE Equity Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF
|
RIEH
|
$0.150
|
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF
|
RXD
|
$0.047
|
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RXD.U
|
$0.037
|
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF
|
RXE
|
$0.125
|
RBC Quant Emerging Markets Equity Leaders ETF (USD Units)*
|
RXE.U
|
$0.098
|
* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUE.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, RIE.U, RXD.U, and RXE.U
Unitholders of record on March 24, 2022 will receive distributions payable on March 31, 2022.
For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit https://www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.
