RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces RBC ETF cash distributions for July 2023

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced July 2023 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.040 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.040 RBC Target 2024 Government Bond ETF RGQL $0.040 RBC Target 2025 Government Bond ETF RGQN $0.040 RBC Target 2026 Government Bond ETF RGQO $0.030 RBC Target 2027 Government Bond ETF RGQP $0.040 RBC Target 2028 Government Bond ETF RGQQ $0.040 RBC Target 2029 Government Bond ETF RGQR $0.040 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQK $0.030 RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQL $0.040 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.045 RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQO $0.030 RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQP $0.050 RBC Target 2028 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQQ $0.050 RBC Target 2029 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQR $0.055 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $0.020 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.045 RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF RUDB $0.040 RBC U.S. Discount Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUDB.U $0.030 RBC U.S. Discount Bond (CAD Hedged) ETF RDBH $0.040 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.045 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.034 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.100 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $0.085 RBC Canadian Dividend Covered Call ETF RCDC $0.115 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $0.100 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $0.090 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $0.068 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $0.055 RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF RUDC $0.101 RBC U.S. Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* RUDC.U $0.076 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.050 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.038 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.037 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.080 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.060 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $0.075 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.085 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.064 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.090 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.060 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.045

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUDB.U, RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUDC.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, and RXD.U

Unitholders of record on July 24, 2023 will receive distributions payable on July 31, 2023.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"). Please read the applicable prospectus or ETF Facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. RBC ETFs do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity. Index returns do not represent RBC ETF returns. RBC ETFs are managed by RBC GAM Inc., a member of the RBC GAM group of companies and an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Bank of Canada.

RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF, RBC Target 2028 Corporate Bond Index ETF and RBC Target 2029 Corporate Bond Index ETF (collectively, the "TMCB ETFs") do not seek to deliver a predetermined amount at maturity, and the amount an investor receives may be more or less than their original investment. The TMCB ETFs have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc., and are not in any way connected to or sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by the London Stock Exchange Group plc and its group undertakings (collectively, the "LSE Group").

All rights in the FTSE Canada 2023 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2024 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2025 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2026 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2027 Maturity Corporate Bond Index, FTSE Canada 2028 Maturity Corporate Bond Index and FTSE Canada 2029 Maturity Corporate Bond Index (collectively, the "FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices") vest in the relevant LSE Group company which owns the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices. "FTSE®" is a trade mark of the relevant LSE Group company and is used by any other LSE Group company under license.

The FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices are calculated by or on behalf of FTSE Global Debt Capital Markets Inc. or its affiliate, agent or partner. The LSE Group does not accept any liability whatsoever to any person arising out of (a) the use of, reliance on or any error in the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices or (b) investment in or operation of the TMCB ETFs. The LSE Group makes no claim, prediction, warranty or representation either as to the results to be obtained from the TMCB ETFs or the suitability of the FTSE Maturity Corporate Bond Indices for the purpose to which they are being put by RBC GAM Inc.

The RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF, RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF, and RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF have been developed solely by RBC GAM Inc. and are not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported by Solactive AG ("Solactive"). The Solactive Canada Bank Yield Index, Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR Index and Solactive U.S. Bank Yield NTR (CAD Hedged) Index are calculated and published by Solactive. Solactive does not offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance regarding the results to be obtained from the use of the index or index price nor does Solactive make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the ETFs.

For further information: Brandon Dorey, RBC GAM Corporate Communications, [email protected], 416-955-7397