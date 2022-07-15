TORONTO, July 15, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced July 2022 cash distributions for unitholders of RBC ETFs, as follows:

FUND NAME FUND

TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Canadian Bond ETF RLB $0.038 RBC 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond ETF RBO $0.040 RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ $0.030 RBC Target 2023 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQK $0.038 RBC Target 2024 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQL $0.042 RBC Target 2025 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQN $0.041 RBC Target 2026 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQO $0.025 RBC Target 2027 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQP $0.038 RBC Canadian Discount Bond ETF RCDB $0.018 RBC PH&N Short Term Canadian Bond ETF RPSB $0.030 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUSB $0.040 RBC Short Term U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (USD Units)* RUSB.U $0.031 RBC Canadian Preferred Share ETF RPF $0.087 RBC Quant Canadian Dividend Leaders ETF RCD $0.085 RBC Canadian Bank Yield Index ETF RBNK $0.085 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF RUD $0.080 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RUD.U $0.062 RBC Quant U.S. Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RUDH $0.070 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF RUBY $0.045 RBC U.S. Banks Yield Index ETF (USD Units)* RUBY.U $0.035 RBC U.S. Banks Yield (CAD Hedged) Index ETF RUBH $0.050 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF RPD $0.065 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RPD.U $0.051 RBC Quant European Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RPDH $0.080 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF RID $0.080 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RID.U $0.062 RBC Quant EAFE Dividend Leaders (CAD Hedged) ETF RIDH $0.100 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF RXD $0.050 RBC Quant Emerging Markets Dividend Leaders ETF (USD Units)* RXD.U $0.039

* Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for RUSB.U, RUD.U, RUBY.U, RPD.U, RID.U, and RXD.U

Unitholders of record on July 22, 2022 will receive distributions payable on July 29, 2022.

For further information regarding RBC ETFs, please visit www.rbcgam.com/etfsolutions.

